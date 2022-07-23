Dallas PD officer arrested in Lancaster for displaying AR-15 style rifle during argument

article

A Dallas Police Department officer has been arrested for reportedly displaying an AR-15 style rifle during a "heated" argument early Saturday morning.

John Rozell, 34, was arrested by Lancaster PD on a charge of disorderly conduct by displaying a firearm in public.

Lancaster police said this incident started just before 2:30 a.m., in the 1400 block of I-35.

Responding officers were told a man, later identified as Rozell, was involved in a "heated argument" with another man in a parking lot.

During the argument, Rozell reportedly went and got an AR-15 style rifle, before displaying it while approaching the other man.

That’s when someone called 911.

DPD said Rozell has been with the department since 2013 and works in the South Central Patrol Division.

He's now on administrative leave until an investigation is completed.