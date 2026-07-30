Over $100,000 stolen from homes under renovation in Kessler Park

The Brief A Kessler Park resident says over $100,000 has been stolen from his home during a renovation project. A first burglary happened last Wednesday around 2 a.m., and a second occurred this past Monday when Randal Lawrence encountered two men in the home around 4 a.m. The same two men were seen entering the yard of a neighboring home also undergoing a renovation in a burglary attempt before Lawrence's home was broken into.



A man who has lived in the Kessler Park neighborhood of Dallas for more than two decades says he's never had an issue with theft until a recent home remodeling project. Now, he's had over $100,000 stolen from his home.

Kessler Park burglaries

Home in Kessler Park

What they're saying:

"Ransacked the home. Stole quite a lot from us, did a lot of damage."

Burglars have broken into Randal Lawrence's house on Clinton Street in Kessler Park twice during a renovation project being done at the home.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kessler Park surveillance footage

Last Wednesday, two men were caught on surveillance video around 2 a.m. breaking through the barrier wall of the residence and entering through the front door.

"Two people broke in the back, broke through our barrier wall and entered the front of the home where we have our things stored," Lawrence tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

This past Monday at around 4 a.m., Lawrence returned to the home to check on an inoperable camera to find the same two men inside the house.

Randal Lawrence

"We were approaching the house, and they came out the front, yelled something at us, and then fled out the back," Lawrence continued.

Lawrence says over $100,000 has been stolen from his house. He tells Rabb he's never had an issue with burglaries in over two decades of living on Clinton Street.

Last Tuesday, the same pair of burglars were caught in a neighbor's yard attempting to break into another residence under renovation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Damage to home

What you can do:

Dallas Police are looking to speak to the two men seen in the surveillance footage.

If you have any information related to the break-ins, call the Dallas Police Southwest Patrol Division Investigative Unit at (214) 670-7471.