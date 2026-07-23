ICE detains Southwest Airlines flight attendant at work

The Brief A Southwest Airlines flight attendant, Lorenzo Thompson, was detained by ICE on July 14 at Nashville International Airport after returning from a work trip. Homeland Security says Thompson overstayed a visa that expired in October 2021, while labor unions and supporters demand transparency, due process, and legal assistance. A public GoFundMe has been established by friends and colleagues to assist Thompson with legal fees while he remains in ICE custody.



Supporters and labor organizations are rallying to raise awareness after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a Southwest Airlines flight attendant following a work flight.

Lorenzo Thompson, a Jamaican national, was taken into custody on July 14 at Nashville International Airport.

He remains in ICE custody while his union and supporters push for fairness in his legal proceedings.

Flight attendant detained by ICE

What we know:

Thompson landed at his home base at Nashville International Airport on July 14 following a scheduled work route. He was detained on the job.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Thompson first entered the United States on April 17, 2021, on a visa set to expire on Oct. 16, 2021.

DHS stated that he overstayed his visa and failed to depart the country.

He will remain in ICE custody pending his immigration proceedings.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear where Thompson is being held or how long his immigration proceedings are expected to take.

Southwest Airlines did not respond to requests for comment.

Union and community support

What they're saying:

TWU Local 556, the Dallas-based union representing more than 21,000 Southwest Airlines flight attendants, released a statement and shared a message on social media declaring "No member stands alone."

"Every member deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and we are committed to ensuring this member and their family know they are not alone during this difficult time," the union wrote, adding that it is providing legal counsel to understand the circumstances and support Thompson.

Labor organizations, including the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement (LCLAA), are actively working with Thompson's attorney and family.

LCLAA stated on social media that Thompson had no criminal record and was following every legal step toward citizenship.

"Our role is to support one of our union brothers while respecting the legal process," said Edward Marq, a Southwest flight attendant, TWU Local 556 union leader, and LCLAA member. "What is the best path to help him? That is through exposure. All we are asking for is transparency and due process. That is all we are asking for to navigate those legal channels with fairness."

What's next:

TWU Local 556 stated it will continue to monitor the situation closely as Thompson's legal counsel navigates the ongoing immigration proceedings, with supporters hoping for a swift resolution.

Friends and fellow flight attendants have created and donated to a public GoFundMe dedicated to assisting Thompson with his legal fees.