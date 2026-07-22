Petition filed to remove Johnson County Sheriff from office

The Brief The former Chief Deputy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office filed a petition to remove Sheriff Adam King amid a criminal investigation. That former top deputy, James Saulter, took King to trial after Saulter accused King of firing him in retaliation for a sexual harassment investigation. A mistrial was declared earlier this month in the proceedings against King, and no date for a new trial has been set.



The former top deputy at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to remove the county sheriff through a petition after already taking him to court this year.

What's New:

James Saulter, the former Chief Deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, has filed a petition to remove Johnson County Sheriff Adam King from his position.

Saulter's petition says Texas local government code allows for an elected official to be removed from office for incompetency and misconduct.

Johnson County Sheriff mistrial

The backstory:

Saulter took King to court earlier this year, with the legal proceedings ending in a mistrial.

The case stemmed from testimony by Saulter, who told jurors he was placed on administrative leave and ultimately terminated after taking a female employee’s complaints to the Texas Rangers. According to Saulter, the employee alleged that King routinely sexually harassed her.

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Prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses to testify against King.

The defense rested its case without calling any witnesses. Instead, King’s attorneys argued that the disciplinary actions taken against Saulter were unrelated to the whistleblowing report. The defense pointed out to the jury that Saulter was already under internal investigation for allegedly falsifying timesheets at the time of his dismissal.

King did not testify on his own behalf during the trial.

Sheriff Adam King

King was initially arrested on Aug. 27, 2025, and was charged with one misdemeanor and two felonies for official oppression, sexual harassment and retaliation against a witness.

He was indicted several days later. King’s indictment accused him of sexually harassing multiple female employees at the sheriff’s office.

What's next:

The trial process will begin anew following the mistrial declaration. A new jury will be selected for a new trial at a later date that has not been determined.

If convicted, King faces up to ten years in prison.

To remove King from office through Saulter's petition, a jury would have to decide if King should be removed.