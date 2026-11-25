The Brief Dallas nonprofit OurCalling is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration Wednesday for more than 500 men and women experiencing homelessness. Around 200 volunteers will serve meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit alongside guests to eat. The public can drop off new and gently used winter clothing and blankets at a drive-through donation event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.



A Dallas faith-based nonprofit is serving Thanksgiving meals to more than 500 men and women experiencing homelessness on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving celebration at OurCalling

What we know:

OurCalling is hosting the holiday event at its facility at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd. in Dallas.

Around 200 volunteers are helping with the celebration, which starts in the morning with coffee, pastries and conversation, followed by an optional worship service.

Before the meal, volunteers and guests will play games and share stories. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., OurCalling staff and volunteers will serve Thanksgiving meals, and volunteers will sit at the tables to eat alongside guests, according to the organization.

What they're saying:

"Everyone who walks through our doors is a person loved by God and in need of love. Thanksgiving is a time when we all long for family and the comforts of home," said Pastor Wayne Walker, CEO of OurCalling. "Inviting families to share a meal with neighbors experiencing homelessness is a tangible and profound way to demonstrate the words of Jesus to 'love your neighbor as yourself.'"

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What you can do:

OurCalling is asking the public to donate new and gently used winter clothing and blankets to help prepare for cold weather. Volunteers will be outside the facility at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for a drive-through donation event.

The backstory:

Founded in 2009, OurCalling operates Dallas County's largest zero-barrier daytime Navigation Center and a Street Outreach program. The Navigation Center offers daily meals, clothing, laundry and access to a dozen onsite partners providing medical care, mental health services, detox and benefits enrollment.

The organization also recently launched the pilot neighborhood for OurCommunity, a residential campus on 280 acres in Ellis County. The campus is designed to provide long-term care and permanent homes for people experiencing homelessness who cannot live independently because of age, disability, chronic illness or other complex needs.