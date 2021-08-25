Ouch! TV falls on thief in North Texas

A man who tried to steal a flat screen TV from a business apparently gave up after it fell on him.

Police in Carrollton, north of Dallas, shared video of the burglary attempt in the 1600 block of W. Crosby Road.

It shows the man struggling to get the TV off the wall and then falling backward onto a desk once it comes loose. He pushes the TV away and takes off afterward.

Police said they first want to make sure the man is going to be okay, then they will question him about the Sunday break-in.

Even if he wasn’t injured, his pride surely was.

READ MORE:

Chipotle employee hurls scissors at customer after he makes complaint

Passenger taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants

New Jersey man accidentally breaks into, cleans random couple’s condo

Advertisement

Alleged Detroit car thief facing charges after owner tracks him down, drags him out of store