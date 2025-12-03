Will US Rep. Jasmine Crockett run for Senate? What it could mean

The Brief Rep. Jasmine Crockett is expected to announce Monday whether she’ll join the Democratic U.S. Senate race. Analysts say she’d likely enter as a slight favorite, making a runoff with Allred and Talarico more likely. Republicans welcome her potential entry, believing she would galvanize GOP voters in a general election matchup.



Dallas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is considering a run for U.S. Senate in the spring Democratic primary, with an announcement scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Several candidates in both parties are challenging Republican Sen. John Cornyn, with Democrats well aware they have not won statewide office since the 90s.

Will Jasmine Crockett run for Senate?

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a hearing with the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

What we know:

All eyes will be on Crockett Monday to see what she will decide. She's already signaled she is leaning towards a Senate run, in a field that already includes the Democratic nominee from last year, former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, and current state Rep. James Talarico.

For months, it was rumored that Crockett was considering a Senate run. FOX 4 asked her that very question a month ago during the November constitutional amendment election. She said she was waiting for a ruling on the recently redrawn congressional map of the state, which the Supreme Court of the United States has since upheld, reshaping her district in favor of a Republican candidate.

"Now it is important for me to get a pulse for the people. I think we do have an opportunity, but I think Ken Paxton has to be the nominee. That is just what it is," Crockett said at the time.

Republicans are already starting to focus more on a possible Crockett Senate nomination with posts on social media. The Senate Republican Committee posted earlier this week, claiming Talarico and Allred are nervous about a Crockett entry.

What we don't know:

Sources informed FOX 4 that Crockett has already reached out to Allred and Talarico. The details of the conversation are unclear.

What's next:

Political experts say it's highly unlikely this Monday announcement will be about her running for her existing congressional seat.

How would Crockett change the race?

FOX 4 spoke to SMU political scientist Matthew Wilson about how the Democratic race could change if Crockett jumps in.

"It absolutely alters the calculus in the Democratic primary, because she would likely enter as at least a small favorite to win the Democratic nomination," Wilson said.

Wilson said there could be a greater chance to go to a runoff with Crockett facing big names like Allred and Talarico.

"I think that is significantly more likely, because all three of them have a substantial base of support. None of the three is likely to dwindle down into the single digits, assuming they all vigorously pursue the campaign through its end. So I think it does significantly increase the likelihood of a runoff," Wilson said.

The Republican side could also see a runoff, with Cornyn and Texas AG Ken Paxton squaring off against U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, another Republican from Houston.

Just as some Democrats would prefer Paxton to be the Republican nominee, Wilson said Republicans from a strategy standpoint would want a Crockett nomination.

"She's going to generate both more enthusiasm among the Democratic base, yes, but also a lot more negative reaction on the Republican side that can also serve as its own galvanizing factor," said Wilson.

"It won't be a coronation, but she comes in with a lot of support among the Democratic grassroots base, a lot of name recognition, and I think that she is a formidable player," Wilson said.