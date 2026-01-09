Opal Lee's granddaughter, Dione Sims, enters race for Congress

The Brief Dione Sims, granddaughter of Juneteenth activist Opal Lee, is running for Congress in Texas’ 25th District. Sims cites concerns over civil rights, wages, healthcare, and education as key reasons for her run. She faces a tough path against longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Roger Williams in the general election.



The granddaughter of Fort Worth's Opal Lee, who was by her side on the journey to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, is running for Congress.

Even if she wins the March primary, however, Dione Sims faces an uphill battle against the District 25 incumbent.

From her days at Southwest High School in Fort Worth, to earning a business degree at Texas Wesleyan University, to starting a non-profit in 2000 called Unity Unlimited, Sims has been active in her community for some time.

"When I started that nonprofit, it was based on a youth event, getting young people together," said Sims.

Now, she's on the verge of a campaign to represent that community in Washington.

The kickoff for that campaign is set for Saturday, Jan. 10., in Forest Hill at 4 p.m.

Sims says she’s focused on fundraising and building a strong team of supporters.

Key campaign issues

Some of the issues she calls key to her campaign:

"Having a living and prevailing wage; being able to have healthcare that you can afford; to be able to buy food and fuel; and then education. We can’t run away from technology. Our kids' education is going to be really important," Sims said.

Her candidacy, she says, was borne out of her concern for families and people in general.

"We’re seeing our freedoms being stripped left and right, and people who are supposed to be standing up and protecting those freedoms are causing problems," Sims said.

Battle for District 25

In the newly redrawn District 25, Sims and retired Navy veteran William Marks will face off in the Democratic primary. The winner will take on longtime Republican incumbent Rep. Roger Williams.

The district was revised with a Republican-led effort to garner five new seats in Congress. The new boundaries absorbed parts of neighboring District 33, which led to U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey's decision not to seek reelection.

History supporting Opal Lee

As for her own life, Sims says something she never expected was the years-long venture assisting her grandmother, Dr. Opal Lee, on a journey that ultimately saw Juneteenth become a national holiday.

"The world, of course, wants to know what Miss Opal’s reaction was. So I’m telling her, just sitting at her table, and I’m talking to her. I said, ‘grandmother dear, I want to run for Congress. I’ve decided to run for Congress.’ And she said, ‘ok, where’s your stuff for me to hand out?’ I said, ‘well we haven’t printed anything yet,’" Sims recalled.

"That touched my heart," Sims continued, "because this is something she saw for me a long time ago."