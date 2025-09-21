One in serious condition after Arlington shooting

article

The Brief A person was shot and left in serious condition early Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Galleria Dr. in Arlington. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and their identity has not been released. The Arlington Police Department is investigating the shooting, but no motive or suspect information is currently available.



The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Shooting in Arlington

What we know:

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of Galleria Dr.

When emergency responders arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Officers are investigating, looking for where the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

No information about a motive or a suspect has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.