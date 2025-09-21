Expand / Collapse search

One in serious condition after Arlington shooting

Published  September 21, 2025 12:11pm CDT
Shooting at the shopping center in the 2800 Blk Galleria Dr in Arlington

The Brief

    • A person was shot and left in serious condition early Sunday morning in the 2800 block of Galleria Dr. in Arlington.
    • The victim was taken to a local hospital, and their identity has not been released.
    • The Arlington Police Department is investigating the shooting, but no motive or suspect information is currently available.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Shooting in Arlington

What we know:

The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of Galleria Dr.

When emergency responders arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Officers are investigating, looking for where the shooting happened.

What we don't know:

No information about a motive or a suspect has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.

