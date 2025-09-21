One in serious condition after Arlington shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.
Shooting in Arlington
What we know:
The shooting happened early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m., in the 2800 block of Galleria Dr.
When emergency responders arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to the hospital.
Officers are investigating, looking for where the shooting happened.
What we don't know:
No information about a motive or a suspect has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.