One person taken to hospital after large Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth firefighters are battling a large apartment fire in southwest Fort Worth Friday night.
The complex is at Vickery Boulevard and Bryant Irving Road.
At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.
At least one of the buildings is a total loss.
It's likely a couple dozen apartment units are affected.
Firefighters mostly have control and are still putting out hot spots.