One person killed in Haltom City officer-involved shooting

The Brief One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a Haltom City apartment complex overnight Wednesday. Police responded to an abrupt 911 call and encountered a person who was hesitant to communicate before an officer fired shots. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are working to determine further details, including their identity.



One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Haltom City overnight Wednesday, according to police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Haltom City officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Haltom City police responded to a 911 call in the 5500 block of Buster Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. The caller told dispatchers, "I need police at the Heritage Apartments…" and then abruptly hung up the phone.

Officers located the apartment involved in the call and encountered a person who was hesitant to communicate. Following a confrontation, one officer fired shots at the individual. The suspect received medical attention at the scene but was pronounced dead.

Police stated there is no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators are working to gather further details surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the deceased individual was the 911 caller. Their identity has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office at this time.