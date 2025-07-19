Expand / Collapse search

One killed in east Oak Cliff shooting, police say

Published  July 19, 2025 1:11pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
The Brief

    • Dallas police are investigating a shooting in east Oak Cliff.
    • The shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. on Wilhurt Avenue.
    • The victim was identified as 29-year-old Isaiah McWilliams.

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in east Oak Cliff Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday for a shooting call.

Officer located 29-year-old Isaiah McWilliams, who had been shot. McWilliams was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. B. Billings at 214-671-3083 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

