One killed in east Oak Cliff shooting, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in east Oak Cliff Saturday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday for a shooting call.
Officer located 29-year-old Isaiah McWilliams, who had been shot. McWilliams was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about a suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. B. Billings at 214-671-3083 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.