One killed in east Oak Cliff shooting, police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in east Oak Cliff Saturday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue around 3:25 a.m. Saturday for a shooting call.

Officer located 29-year-old Isaiah McWilliams, who had been shot. McWilliams was taken to an area hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. B. Billings at 214-671-3083 or brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.