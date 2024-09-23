One dead, multiple injured in Dallas motel shooting; suspects believed to be wounded, police said

The Brief: One man is dead and two were injured in a shooting at the Grand Inn Motel on Sunday night, police said. Police believe the suspects may be injured. Homicide detectives are working to identify the cause and number of suspects.



A blood trail found outside a motel room in Dallas has led police to believe suspects in an active shooting may be injured, Dallas police said.

Several people were injured in a shooting at the Grand Inn on W. Camp Wisdom Rd. off Thornton Freeway on Sunday night, according to Dallas police.

Officers found three victims from the shooting in a motel room around 10:30 p.m.

One man was dead, and another had been shot in the chest when police arrived at the scene. The man with the chest wound was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, officers told FOX 4.

The third victim, a woman, was found in the room with a foot injury. Police said it is unclear whether she was shot in the foot or stepped on glass during the shooting. Her current condition is unknown.

Police believe multiple suspects were involved in this shooting, and the cause is under investigation.

When searching for suspects, police said they believe the shooter or shooters may be injured because a blood trail was found outside the motel room.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Dallas Police Department.