One dead in shooting at West Dallas convenience store

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting in a 7-Eleven overnight in West Dallas.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Singleton Boulevard off South Walton Walker Boulevard about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say two men caused some sort of disturbance that led to one firing a gun.

The victim was pronounced dead when police arrived.

Officers appeared to take a 7-eleven employee into custody at the scene, but it's unclear whether that was the person who fired the gun.