One dead following stabbing in Denton

No one is in custody following a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday night in Denton.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3600 block of E. McKinney St. just after 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police located the victim who was suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

According to police, no suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said this is an isolated incident so there is no threat to the public.