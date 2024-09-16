One dead, one in critical condition after fiery crash in West Dallas

article

The Brief: 3 people were involved in a fiery crash on Canada Drive in West Dallas early this morning. One man is dead, one in serious condition after being thrown from a pickup truck. The other driver fled the scene and the investigation is ongoing.



One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a Ford Mustang collided with a pickup truck, resulting in a fiery crash in West Dallas early this morning.

Both people in the pickup truck were ejected from the vehicle on Canada Drive near Sylvan Avenue around 3:15 a.m.

Paramedics transported one of the people from the pickup truck to the hospital, where they are in serious condition. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the man driving the Mustang fled before Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived.

Officers are investigating the crash, and Canada Drive is expected to remain closed for several hours.