One dead in apartment shooting near University of North Texas
DENTON, Texas - The Denton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 900 block of Ave A, near the University of North Texas campus.
Fatal Shooting
What we know:
Investigators say a 911 caller reported that a gun was fired in an apartment unit after two men who knew each other were fighting.
When the police arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound, unconscious outside the unit.
Officials say officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Investigators say the shooter is cooperating with police and this is an ongoing investigation.
Denton Police say no arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Denton Police Department.