One dead in apartment shooting near University of North Texas

The Brief A shooting happened near the UNT campus early Tuesday morning, according to Denton Police. The shooter and the suspect were in a fight before the gun was fired, witnesses told police. The shooter is cooperating with police, but has not been arrested, officials say.



The Denton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 900 block of Ave A, near the University of North Texas campus.

What we know:

Investigators say a 911 caller reported that a gun was fired in an apartment unit after two men who knew each other were fighting.

When the police arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound, unconscious outside the unit.

Officials say officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say the shooter is cooperating with police and this is an ongoing investigation.

Denton Police say no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.