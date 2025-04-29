Expand / Collapse search

One dead in apartment shooting near University of North Texas

Published  April 29, 2025 12:44pm CDT
The Brief

    • A shooting happened near the UNT campus early Tuesday morning, according to Denton Police.
    • The shooter and the suspect were in a fight before the gun was fired, witnesses told police.
    • The shooter is cooperating with police, but has not been arrested, officials say.

DENTON, Texas - The Denton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 900 block of Ave A, near the University of North Texas campus.

Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Investigators say a 911 caller reported that a gun was fired in an apartment unit after two men who knew each other were fighting.

When the police arrived, they found one male with a gunshot wound, unconscious outside the unit.

Officials say officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators say the shooter is cooperating with police and this is an ongoing investigation.

Denton Police say no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim will not be released until next-of-kin are notified.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Denton Police Department. 

