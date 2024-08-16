No arrests made after police ID people involved in Dallas 'attempted kidnapping'

article

Dallas police say they've identified the people involved in an ‘attempted kidnapping’ earlier this week.

Police initially said they responded to an attempted kidnapping on Old Pond Road in Far North Dallas on Monday.

Police say a group of kids were playing outside when they were approached by a white SUV. A witness said that person chased the kids before leaving.

Featured article

Late Thursday, police announced that everyone involved is under the age of 18, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police also IDed the suspicious driver in a Richardson incident, but no arrests were made in that case either.