Richardson suspicious driver identified, won't face charges

Richardson police identified the driver of a suspicious vehicle and did not charge him with any crime.

Earlier this week, the Richardson and Dallas police departments warned parents to be on alert after two suspicious incidents involving students were reported.

The first incident involved a man seemingly stalking a Richardson high school student.

A dark-colored sedan was captured on camera driving up and down Melrose Drive near J.J. Pearce High School.

A freshman who attends the high school felt uneasy and rang a neighbor’s doorbell for help.

Related article

Richardson police said they have since identified the vehicle and its driver.

He was questioned and released.

"It was found that the driver was dropping off a family member at JJ Pearce High School. After reviewing the driver's actions, detectives confirmed that no direct contact or communication with the student occurred. While the driver’s behavior is concerning, there were no criminal elements present to warrant charges," the Richardson Police Department said in a news release.

Police are still investigating a second incident that occurred just two miles away in Far North Dallas.

In that case, police said children were playing outside when a man in a white SUV asked one of them to look at something in the back of his vehicle. The child ran, and witnesses said the man chased the child a short distance and then left.

Police are looking for a white Toyota 4Runner with the license plate THS9209.

They do not believe the two incidents were connected.