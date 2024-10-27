Oklahoma firefighter arrested in North Texas for online solicitation of a minor

article

A man who is a firefighter and paramedic in Oklahoma was arrested in Collin County on Friday, charged with online solicitation of a minor.

David Villines, 40, from Dennison, Texas, is accused of trying to meet with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. The teen was, in fact, an undercover investigator posing as a minor.

During the online chat, Villines is accused of wanting to engage in sexual activity. He agreed to meet with who he thought was the teen girl, and was taken into custody.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office Child Exploitation Unit and detectives with the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children conducted the operation.

Villines is being held at the Collin County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.