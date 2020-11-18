Ohio wedding linked to at least 32 coronavirus cases: 'Nobody's wearing a mask'

At least 32 people who attended a wedding in Ohio last month have reportedly contracted the coronavirus, including the bride and groom and two of the couple’s grandparents who had to visit the emergency room for severe symptoms.

A third grandparent also tested positive for the virus but didn't have to go to the hospital.

Anthony and Mikayla Bishop cut their wedding party guest list down from 200 to 85 before they were married on Oct. 31 in Blue Ash, a city in the suburbs of Cincinnati, WLWT-TV in Cincinnati reported.

"Weddings are definitely scary right now,” Mikayla Bishop told WLWT. “I didn't think that almost half of our wedding guests were gonna get sick. You're in the moment. You're having fun. You don't think about COVID anymore."

She said they offered masks to their guests but hardly anyone wore them.

When her parents walked her down the aisle she said she looked at the guests’ faces and realized, “Nobody's wearing a mask. I'm walking down the aisle. We can't do anything now."

Anthony Bishop said he looked at the guests and thought, 'Oh, well I guess we're just gonna kinda go with it, I guess.'"

Despite the fact that their grandparents were the only ones wearing masks the whole time, they still got sick, Mikayla Bishop said. "They actually wore their mask except for when they were eating their dinner," she told WLWT.

The couple started to get symptoms on their honeymoon: Anthony Bishop lost his sense of smell and she had no energy, according to the station.

She said she thinks dancing may have been a factor in spreading the virus. "That's what was maybe the super spreader is the dance floor," Mikayla Bishop said. "Everybody's in each other's face and there's no masks."

As cases continue to rise in the state and across the country, the Ohio Health Department placed restrictions on weddings and other gatherings that include no socializing in open congregate areas and no dancing, guests must be seated at all times, there are to be no self-serve bar areas or self-serve buffets and masks must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking.

The restrictions went into effect Tuesday at midnight.

