Officers injured in Forney gas station shooting released from hospital

Two law enforcement officers shot over the weekend in Kaufman County are out of the hospital.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said officers confronted an armed man early Saturday morning while responding to a panic alarm at a gas station in Forney.

Shots were fired, injuring a deputy and a police officer from the Crandall Police Department.

Both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

"They are doing well. Thank the good Lord for watching over our officers," said Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers.

The armed man died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.