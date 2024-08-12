Expand / Collapse search

Officers injured in Forney gas station shooting released from hospital

By
Published  August 12, 2024 7:50am CDT
Forney
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 officers shot, suspect killed at Forney gas station

Two law enforcement officials were shot, and a suspect is dead after shooting at a gas station in Forney early Saturday morning. A Crandall police officer and a Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy who responded to the alarm were shot. Both were shot in the leg.

Two law enforcement officers shot over the weekend in Kaufman County are out of the hospital.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said officers confronted an armed man early Saturday morning while responding to a panic alarm at a gas station in Forney.

Shots were fired, injuring a deputy and a police officer from the Crandall Police Department.

Both officers suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

"They are doing well. Thank the good Lord for watching over our officers," said Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers.

The armed man died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.