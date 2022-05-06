3 officers indicted on charges related to George Floyd protests in Dallas

article

Two Dallas Police Department officers and one Garland Police Department officer have been indicted on charges related to the police response to protests in Dallas following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

These indictments come after nearly two years of investigation by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot and Dallas PD.

A Dallas County Grand Jury returned indictments against DPD Senior Corporal Ryan Mabry, former DPD Senior Corporal Melvin Williams, and Garland Police Officer Joe Privitt.

All three face at least one count of aggravated assault by a public servant, while Mabry and Williams also face two counts of deadly conduct and official oppression.

These charges are in connection with the George Floyd protests on May 30, 2020, in Downtown Dallas.

Both Mabry and Williams are accused of injuring protesters using less-lethal forms of ammunition.

Their attorneys have previously said the officers were defending themselves from a crowd that had turned violent against police.

Court records indicate the injured protesters were not a threat to the officers.

Williams was fired from DPD for an excessive force complaint not related to the protests.

Mabry is on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the officers’ actions were not perfect, but no police department around the country responding to the protests were perfect either.

Garcia added that the officers will have their day in court, and it will be up to a jury to decide if their actions were criminal.

He said he hopes jurors put themselves in the officers’ shoes.

"It is not a defense, but I hope someone can look at this through the lense the officers in those chaotic situations did," he said. "Was every situation perfect, absolutely not. No chief who dealt with protests could tell you it was perfect. Intent of officers was to protect this city, and I am not quite sure if there was criminal intent."

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said the unprecedented indictments will tie the hands of officers charged with protecting the city, some of whom worked 16 hours straight during the George Floyd protests.

"We will call on officers during a riot, and they will pause," Mata said. "And not about losing their job, it is about going to prison."

Mata said the less lethal ammunition used saves lives, but if officers can face prison time for using it, there is no point for them to carry it.