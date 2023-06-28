Officer stops road rage incident on PGBT, man arrested

article

A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Christiano Pinheiro de Abreu hit another car on the President George Bush Turnpike near Preston Road in Plano.

He then allegedly pointed a gun at the other driver when they pulled over.

A federal post office police officer saw what happened and detained both drivers until DPS troopers arrived.

Pinheiro de Abreu is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.