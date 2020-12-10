Officer injured by gunfire as police on scene of barricaded person at Plano apartments

article

Plano police are on scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex, who reportedly shot at a police vehicle, injuring an officer.

This incident started just before 11 a.m., at the Camden Legacy Creek Apartments in the 6400 block of Ohio Drive.

Someone reportedly called 911 and made threatening comments.

Officers responded to the scene, and as an officer was driving through the apartment complex, someone fired shots at the police vehicle from a balcony.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Crisis negotiation teams are on scene and working to get the suspect to come out peacefully.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until this is resolved.