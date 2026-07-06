Off-duty Midlothian firefighter saves children after July 4 boat accident

The Brief Off-duty Midlothian firefighter Jason Horne rescued three children trapped beneath a capsized motorized boat at Alvarado Park Lake on Saturday. Horne resuscitated two of the children who were initially found unconscious and unresponsive before emergency crews arrived. All three children were hospitalized with hopeful signs of survival, but their exact medical conditions have not been released.



An off-duty Midlothian firefighter is credited with saving the lives of three children who were trapped beneath a capsized boat in Alvarado Park Lake over the weekend.

Firefighter rescues children at Lake Alvarado

The backstory:

According to the Alvarado police and fire departments, a motorized boat capsized at Lake Alvarado on Saturday. Three children became trapped beneath the overturned vessel.

Before emergency crews arrived, an off-duty firefighter who was nearby entered the water and rescued the children.

Police said two of the trapped children were initially unresponsive, but the firefighter used lifesaving measures to resuscitate both children before bringing them safely to shore.

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What they're saying:

Midlothian Firefighter Jason Horne was overcome with emotion while sharing his story about the weekend rescue. He said at first he just saw people frantically waving.

"I didn’t know what was going on and just kinda turned and headed that way. That’s when I saw the boat that was overturned," he said. "They were yelling and waving their arms. When I got closer, they said our babies are under there."

Horne was off duty at the time and enjoying the holiday with his family.

"I took my hat and my glasses and dove int, swam up to the side of the boat and started looking for kids," he said. "Reached up, grabbed and felt around and felt a life jacket. I knew I had a person. Pulled the first little boy out."

That child, a little boy, was lethargic but conscious. Horne handed him off and went back under.

"I reached u again and I felt a limb, a leg. Grabbed the leg, came out. It was the little girl," he said. "She was unconscious, unresponsive. She wasn’t breathing. Honestly, I couldn’t tell if she had a pulse or not."

Horne described the third and final rescue working against his own tired body to go back under to search for another boy.

"Another boat had pulled up and a bunch of people jumped out and wanted to help. They decided to try to turn the boat back over. When they climbed up on the side, it tilted up and he came out.

Horne’s 12-year-old daughter, Emilie, watched it all and called 911.

"I’m very proud, very proud," she said of her father.

In a statement, the Alvarado Police Department praised Horne’s "quick thinking, training, and lifesaving efforts," saying his willingness to act without hesitation made a critical difference in the outcome of the incident.

Big picture view:

Horne said his emotion stems from something deeper – that part of him that is a father of four.

"I’ve always preached to my kids safety. They get mad because they have to wear life jackets. They don’t like it. I tell them. I say, ‘I can find you if you’re floating. I can’t find you if you sink.’ Fortunately all of these children – it was a weird circumstance – but they were all wearing a life jacket. I truly believe that’s what helped in the end," he said.

What we don't know:

All three children who had been trapped were taken to a local hospital.

Authorities said the two children who were initially unresponsive had hopeful signs of survival when loaded into the ambulance, but their exact condition is unknown.