Argument over woman sparks deadly Fourth of July shootout at large Fort Worth gathering

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The Brief A dispute over a woman at a large Fourth of July gathering in Fort Worth escalated into gunfire Saturday night, leaving one man dead at the scene. The other man involved in the shootout was transported to a local hospital, though his current medical condition remains unknown. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other, with the deceased's identity pending family notification.



A dispute over a woman at a large Fourth of July gathering ended in a double shooting Saturday night, leaving one man dead and another hospitalized, police said.

Fort Worth fatal shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Wilbarger Street at 8:18 p.m.

Investigators learned that two men at the gathering became involved in an argument over a woman. The altercation escalated when both men drew firearms and shot each other, according to police.

One of the men died at the scene. The second man was taken to a local hospital; his current condition remains unknown.

Homicide detectives were notified and are actively investigating the case. Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident between individuals who knew each other.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next-of-kin notifications are complete.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).