Teen driver arrested for DWI after Dallas crash injures two children

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The Brief A 19-year-old pickup truck driver, Jose Garcia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into an SUV late Sunday night. Paramedics took the two injured children from inside the SUV to a local hospital; their names, ages, and medical conditions have not been released. Garcia is currently being held in county jail with bond not yet set, and Dallas police are continuing to investigate the crash.



A 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a collision late Sunday night that sent two children to the hospital, Dallas police said.

Teen DWI crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 10:57 p.m. near the intersection of North St. Augustine Drive and Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Department, a pickup truck driven by Jose Garcia, 19, struck an SUV. The impact injured two children inside the SUV.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and took both children to a local hospital. Officials have not released their names, ages, or current medical conditions.

Garcia was arrested at the scene and booked into jail at 3:07 a.m. Monday, according to county records. He faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated. Jail records show a bond amount has not yet been set.

Police officials said the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.