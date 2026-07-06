Teen driver arrested for DWI after Dallas crash injures two children
DALLAS - A 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a collision late Sunday night that sent two children to the hospital, Dallas police said.
Teen DWI crash
What we know:
The crash happened at 10:57 p.m. near the intersection of North St. Augustine Drive and Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Department, a pickup truck driven by Jose Garcia, 19, struck an SUV. The impact injured two children inside the SUV.
Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and took both children to a local hospital. Officials have not released their names, ages, or current medical conditions.
Garcia was arrested at the scene and booked into jail at 3:07 a.m. Monday, according to county records. He faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated. Jail records show a bond amount has not yet been set.
Police officials said the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.