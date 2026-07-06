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Teen driver arrested for DWI after Dallas crash injures two children

By
FOX Local
Pleasant Grove
Published July 6, 2026 12:25 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 12:25 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old pickup truck driver, Jose Garcia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into an SUV late Sunday night.
    • Paramedics took the two injured children from inside the SUV to a local hospital; their names, ages, and medical conditions have not been released.
    • Garcia is currently being held in county jail with bond not yet set, and Dallas police are continuing to investigate the crash.

DALLAS - A 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a collision late Sunday night that sent two children to the hospital, Dallas police said.

Teen DWI crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 10:57 p.m. near the intersection of North St. Augustine Drive and Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Department, a pickup truck driven by Jose Garcia, 19, struck an SUV. The impact injured two children inside the SUV.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics responded to the scene and took both children to a local hospital. Officials have not released their names, ages, or current medical conditions.

Garcia was arrested at the scene and booked into jail at 3:07 a.m. Monday, according to county records. He faces charges of Driving While Intoxicated. Jail records show a bond amount has not yet been set.

Police officials said the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

Pleasant GroveCrime and Public Safety