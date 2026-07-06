Off-duty firefighter rescues 9 people after boat capsizes in Alvarado

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The Brief An off-duty firefighter rescued nine people after their boat capsized in Alvarado on July 4. The firefighter successfully resuscitated two unresponsive children who had been trapped under the vessel. All three trapped children were hospitalized for observation with no other major injuries reported.



An off-duty firefighter from a neighboring city is being credited with helping save the lives of two children after a boat carrying nine people capsized on the early evening of Saturday, July 4, in Alvarado.

What we know:

The Alvarado Police Department and Alvarado Fire Department responded to reports of the capsized boat earlier in the day. According to police, three children became trapped beneath the overturned vessel.

Before emergency crews arrived, an off-duty firefighter who was nearby entered the water and rescued the occupants. Police said two of the trapped children were initially unresponsive, but the firefighter used lifesaving measures to resuscitate both children before bringing them safely to shore.

Alvarado police officers and firefighters took over patient care when they arrived and assisted with the emergency response. All three children who had been trapped were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and observation.

Authorities said no additional life-threatening injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Alvarado Police Department praised the firefighter's "quick thinking, training, and lifesaving efforts," saying his willingness to act without hesitation made a critical difference in the outcome of the incident.

The department also recognized the coordinated response of first responders and others who assisted at the scene.