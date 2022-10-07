Oak Ridge police chief arrested for soliciting a minor for prostitution

article

The police chief of a small town in North Texas is accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Thomas Peoples, 55, was arrested Thursday in Arlington.

He was the police chief in Oak Ridge, which is about 35 miles southeast of Dallas in Kaufman County.

Arlington police said a juvenile reported an incident. Peoples was arrested based on the investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Peoples was fired from his job after his arrest.