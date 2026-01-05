Oak Lawn church’s rainbow steps could violate city code

The Brief Dallas leaders are deciding if Oak Lawn UMC violated city code by painting its front steps in rainbow colors without landmark approval. The church painted the steps as a show of inclusivity following a state directive to remove a rainbow crosswalk from the public street. A public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. at City Hall to determine if the paint must be removed.



Dallas city leaders will decide if an Oak Lawn church violated city code by painting its steps in rainbow colors.

What's new:

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is a historic landmark, and changes to the building must be approved by the Dallas Landmark Commission.

While the commission’s staff recommended approving the church’s rainbow steps as an art installation, another task force believes the steps violate city code and should be denied.

The backstory:

Oak Lawn UMC’s parishioners painted the church’s front steps in October as a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

That happened after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive to the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure all political messages were removed from public streets, like the church’s iconic rainbow crosswalk.

The governor said cities and counties that did not comply would lose state funding.

What they're saying:

Church leaders argue that the rainbow paint is not a political statement but a message of inclusivity.

"Silence is not neutral," said Senior Pastor Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison. "Painting our steps in the colors of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach—that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging."

What's next:

The public is invited to attend a meeting on the topic on Monday at 1 p.m. at City Hall.