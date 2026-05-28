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Garland SWAT standoff ends with bank robbery suspect’s arrest

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Updated  May 28, 2026 11:46 AM CDT
Garland
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • A man wanted for bank robbery was taken into custody late Wednesday night after a standoff at a Garland motel.
    • The suspect surrendered peacefully to Garland SWAT several hours after being tracked to the I-30 location by Dallas police.
    • Authorities identified the suspect as 56-year-old Billy Jean Stewart.

GARLAND, Texas - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a standoff in Garland.

Billy Jean Stewart (Garland PD)

What we know:

Billy Jean Stewart was apprehended shortly before midnight on Wednesday at a motel along Interstate 30 near Broadway Boulevard.

He reportedly had a felony warrant, and the Dallas Police Department’s fugitive team tracked him to that location.

He came out of his room and surrendered a few hours after the Garland Police Department’s SWAT team arrived.

Dig deeper:

Garland police said Stewart, a 56-year-old resident of Rowlett, is accused of robbing a bank in Dallas on Tuesday.

He's now facing attempted robbery and drug charges.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.

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