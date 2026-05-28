Garland SWAT standoff ends with bank robbery suspect’s arrest
article
GARLAND, Texas - A bank robbery suspect is in custody after a standoff in Garland.
Billy Jean Stewart (Garland PD)
What we know:
Billy Jean Stewart was apprehended shortly before midnight on Wednesday at a motel along Interstate 30 near Broadway Boulevard.
He reportedly had a felony warrant, and the Dallas Police Department’s fugitive team tracked him to that location.
He came out of his room and surrendered a few hours after the Garland Police Department’s SWAT team arrived.
Dig deeper:
Garland police said Stewart, a 56-year-old resident of Rowlett, is accused of robbing a bank in Dallas on Tuesday.
He's now facing attempted robbery and drug charges.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.