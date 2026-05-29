Dallas Apartment Explosion: Residents search for missing family and answers
DALLAS - The focus is shifting to recovery and investigation after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.
At least three people are confirmed dead, five were injured and more are still unaccounted for.
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9 a.m.: Investigation and Recovery
Overnight, recovery crews cleared out what was left of the structure. The lot now looks nearly empty.
So far, officials have confirmed that three people dead – two women and one child. Five people were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition.
A Thursday evening press conference did not address how many residents are still unaccounted for.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is heading to Dallas on Friday to investigate the cause of the blast.
Officials confirmed a gas leak was reported just before the explosion.
Atmos Energy also said a construction crew not related to the company damaged a pipeline.
Dallas Apartment Explosion
The backstory:
The explosion and massive fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Clyde apartments, which is near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.
Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and they felt their own apartments shake.
Images from SKY 4 showed the 20-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.
A large plume of black smoke was initially visible in Dallas for miles.
At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department, Dallas ISD, and interviews with witnesses.