Dallas Apartment Explosion: Residents search for missing family and answers

The Brief A massive gas explosion at The Clyde Apartments in Oak Cliff has left at least three people dead and five others hospitalized. Atmos Energy officials confirmed an outside construction crew damaged a utility pipeline and a gas leak was reported before the blast. Crews have cleared the site, but the exact number of residents still missing remains unknown as the NTSB begins its investigation.



The focus is shifting to recovery and investigation after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas.

At least three people are confirmed dead, five were injured and more are still unaccounted for.

Live Updates

9 a.m.: Investigation and Recovery

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Overnight, recovery crews cleared out what was left of the structure. The lot now looks nearly empty.

So far, officials have confirmed that three people dead – two women and one child. Five people were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition.

A Thursday evening press conference did not address how many residents are still unaccounted for.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is heading to Dallas on Friday to investigate the cause of the blast.

Officials confirmed a gas leak was reported just before the explosion.

Atmos Energy also said a construction crew not related to the company damaged a pipeline.

Dallas Apartment Explosion

The backstory:

The explosion and massive fire happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Clyde apartments, which is near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and they felt their own apartments shake.

Images from SKY 4 showed the 20-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

A large plume of black smoke was initially visible in Dallas for miles.

At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.

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