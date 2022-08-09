NYC mayor suggests sending busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Gov. Abbott

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus migrants from Texas to The Big Apple.

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes," Adams said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

Busloads of migrants have arrived in New York City as ordered by Abbott who has been shipping border-crossers into liberal cities to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

Abbott has also been sending migrants to Washington, D.C., since April to protest the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis plaguing Texas.

"In addition to Washington, D.C. , New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Abbott said in a statement on Friday.

He added: "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Adams's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

This article originally appeared on FoxNews.com, read more at https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nyc-mayor-adams-suggests-busing-new-yorkers-texas-campaign-abbott-good-america