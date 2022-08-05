CPAC 2022: Texas governor brags busing migrants to Washington D.C.

article

Gov. Greg Abbott boasted about why so many people are leaving states like California and coming to Texas.

He was one of the feature speakers on the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

He called on congressional Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden’s Homeland Security secretary if they retake Congress in the fall elections.

He also said Texas has packed up and taken more than 6,500 migrants from the southern border to Washington D.C. by bus.

"They cannot handle that one single challenge. We deal with that same number every single day. I got one thing to tell you and tell them – there are more buses on the way as we gather at this conference today," Abbott said.

D.C. mayor asks for National Guard help for migrants bussed from Texas, Arizona

Abbott sadi the buses will begin dropping migrants off in New York City, in addition to Washington D.C.

The crowd at CPAC 2022 also heard form the authoritarian prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

Former President Donald Trump is a fan, but Orban’s critics say he has undermined democracy and enacted racist and homophobic policies in his country.

The convention continues Friday with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz among the scheduled speakers.

Trump closes things out by headlining on Saturday.

CPAC 2022: Donald Trump to headline conservative gathering in Dallas