Nursing home resident cries after receiving pillow with late wife's photo on it

A nursing home employee is showing how a small act of kindness can still make a world of difference.

Kia Tobin works at Thistleton Lodge, an elderly care home in Preston, England.

Tobin noticed one of her residents, Ken, slept with a photograph of his wife every night. The facility said they had cared for her as well before she passed away.

After noticing Ken's nighttime routine, Tobin decided to get a pillow made with a photo of his wife on it -- then surprised him with the gift.

Another person recorded video as Tobin gave him the pillow, showing his surprised reaction. Ken then burst into tears as he hugged the pillow tightly to his chest.