Number of new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County continues to drop

Dallas County’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped again on Friday, as officials are hopeful that the county may have hit its first wave peak.

There were 199 new cases reported along five deaths, bringing the total to 7,036 cases and 164 deaths during the pandemic.

“Today’s number is significantly lower than yesterday’s. It’s too early to call this a trend but we will anxiously watch for the next few days to see if this is signaling a decline from our plateau of around 250 cases a day that we’ve been at for the last 10 days,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The five deaths were: a Mesquite woman in her 60’s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 60’s, a Grand Prairie man in her 60’s, a Mesquite woman in her 70’s and an Irving man in his 80’s.

Despite the good news of a continuing drop in cases, Jenkins said it’s still too soon to know if there has been an upward tick in cases with the re-opening of major parts of the Texas economy.

“Also, worthy of note is yesterday’s release of a UT Southwestern study that says that with our current rate of relaxed social distancing, we will be at 800 cases a day by July,” Jenkins said.

Tarrant County had 55 new cases and three new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 4,266 cases and 120 deaths.

Collin County had 15 new cases and one new death reported Friday, for a total of 1,008 cases and 31 deaths.

Denton County had 24 new cases and no new deaths reported Friday, for a total of 1,040 cases and 28 deaths.

