NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes from Friday's storms in North Texas

National Weather Service survey crews have confirmed at least two tornadoes in North Texas from Friday's storms.

Damage was found that is consistent with a "high-end" EF-3 tornado in Lamar County. The second tornado was an EF-2 near Athens in Henderson County, with max winds up to 115 mph.

Local officials held a press conference Saturday to give an update on damage and recovery efforts.

Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris.

In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of Paris, several neighborhoods suffered extensive damage from a large wedge tornado that touched down late in the afternoon.

NWS crews are out at several locations where there were tornadoes reported during Friday's storms.

They surveyed two areas Saturday, and will be in Hopkins County Sunday.

Another apparent tornado touched down in the Sulphur Springs area in Hopkins County, causing extensive damage to some homes. The storm passed through the area around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Video showed a home that was destroyed by the tornado near the intersection of FM 1165 and FM 1567.

The cars and trucks parked at the home were crushed under the home. Trees in the yard were toppled. The family that lives there had to be rescued.