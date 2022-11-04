There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for many parts of North Texas on Friday, that includes high winds, hail and even a chance of tornadoes.

You could see some showers before noon, but there are two batches of storms we will be really be watching.

Then from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. things start to get hairy.

From DFW east you could see scattered supercells that will bring very strong winds, hail as large as a ping pong ball and the risk of a few tornadoes.

The second batch of storms moved through from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the line starts east of Dallas and will likely pick up in intensity as they move east.

There could be a chance of isolated tornadoes.

There is an 80 percent chance of seeing rain.

There is a 30% chance of your county seeing winds up to 60 to 70 miles per hour

Hail chances sit at 15 percent.

The tornado risk sits at 10 percent, but that it mostly to the eastern part of the Metroplex.

Once the second batch of storms move through the region things will be dry.

Governor Greg Abbott activated the state's emergency response resources ahead of the storms today.

7-Day Forecast

After the two storm events today and the potential severe weather things will be pretty nice over the weekend.

There will be a cool start to Saturday before things warm up a bit on Sunday.

There is a chance of some rain on Monday, before a cloudy, but dry day for Election Day.

Don't forget to turn your clocks back on Saturday night!