Men arrested for brutal Dallas robbery said to be in Venezuelan gang, docs say

The Brief 3 more suspects have been arrested in connection to a Northwest Dallas aggravated robbery. Yean Brayhan Torrealba-Sanabria, Carlos Alberto Martinez-Silva and Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez were arrested after an hours-long standoff in Irving on Thursday. The robbery victim told police she was tied up and suspects threatened to cut off her fingers if she did not comply. Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells FOX 4 the suspects are from Venezuela.



Dallas police have arrested three more suspects said to be a part of a Venezuelan gang who allegedly tied up a woman and robbed her inside of her Northwest Dallas home.

The three men were arrested after an hours-long standoff with Dallas and Irving police near DFW Airport in Irving on Thursday.

20-year-old Yean Brayhan Torrealba-Sanabria, 34-year-old Carlos Alberto Martinez-Silva, and 27-year-old Wilmer Jesus Colmenares-Gonzalez have been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery on Elsby Avenue in Northwest Dallas on Sept. 21.

Police previously arrested 28-year-old Manuel Hernandez-Hernandez in connection to the case.

All four suspects are from Venezuela and are on immigration hold.

The court documents named two other men who are not in custody.

What happened?

After his arrest this week, Hernandez-Hernandez admitted to committing the robbery and gave police the nicknames of the other suspects in the case. He told police he did not know the other men's full names, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Hernandez-Hernandez told police he had received a Facebook message asking to meet up with a man he knew as "Cuma" from an Irving apartment.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that Hernandez-Hernandez got into a black SUV with four other men.

"[Hernandez-Hernandez] believed they were going to get money owed by a prostitute because he was aware ‘Cuma’ and the other suspects were involved in sex trafficking," reads an affidavit.

The vehicle drove to Northwest Dallas, where the men allegedly attacked a woman in her driveway.

According to the documents, Hernandez-Hernandez watched two of the men go inside the Northwest Dallas home and eventually signal for the rest of men to go inside the home.

Hernandez-Hernandez says he saw the woman sitting in the living room while two of the men pointed guns at her.

The Spanish-speaking men communicated with the woman through Google Translate as they robbed her home, according to the document.

The woman told police the men hit her on the head with a gun and threatened to cut off her fingers if she didn't comply.

Police say the men made off with $75,000 in jewelry, a Gucci purse, a Ferragamo handbag, a Judith Leiber handbag, the woman's phone and several coins from a wooden box.

A fingerprint on the box eventually led police back to Hernandez-Hernandez, who had been booked by Colleyville police after he was pulled over for a defective brake light on Sept. 19.

Related article

The Venezuelan Gang Connection

After Hernandez-Hernandez was arrested, he told Dallas Police that the other men were a part of the El Anti-Tren criminal street gang. He also said he was paid $150 for his role in the robbery.

FOX 4 previously asked Dallas Police about the possible gang connections of the men.

"There is no evidence at this time to indicate that Hernandez-Hernandez is a member of the Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela," Dallas Police responded.

When FOX 4 asked Dallas Police about the possible gang connection of the other suspects after the release of new affidavits on Friday afternoon, Dallas police said they had given over all available information at this time.

Court records show all four suspects are in the country illegally. They are being held at the Dallas County Jail on an immigration hold.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement tells FOX 4 the suspects are from Venezuela.