Husband shares disturbing details, claims of postpartum depression in Northlake stabbing case

The Brief Northlake mother Holly Flores, 37, was arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband and two young children (ages 3 and 10 months) at their home on Daylily Drive. She faces two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All three victims survived; the husband sustained a minor head injury, while both children suffered serious chest puncture wounds but are expected to recover. Flores' husband told police she was struggling with postpartum depression, and affidavit records state she expressed suicidal intent to medics while being transported to the hospital.



Newly released police documents reveal more details about what may have led a North Texas mother to stab her husband and two young children.

Northlake mom accused of stabbing family

Holly Flores (Denton County jail)

The backstory:

Holly Flores, 37, was arrested on Tuesday after police in the Denton County town of Northlake said she stabbed her 34-year-old husband, 3-year-old daughter, and 10-month-old son.

All three of the victims survived but were taken to the hospital. Flores’ husband was treated for a minor stab wound on his head. The children had more serious injuries but are expected to recover.

Flores was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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Dig deeper:

According to Flores’ arrest warrant affidavit, her husband called 911 around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday and said his wife was currently stabbing him. The dispatcher could hear a female screaming in the background and noted the address had a call history for welfare concerns and overdoses.

Officers who rushed to the home on Daylily Drive in Northlake first noticed Flores’ husband walking down the driveway with a knife and a visible head injury. They ordered him to drop the weapon and he complied, telling the officers his wife and children were still inside.

The officers quickly detained Flores by putting her in handcuffs. They could also hear children screaming in the back bedrooms, so several officers rushed in to help them. They found both a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy lying on a bed and covered in blood.

Both children appeared to be conscious. Both also had deep puncture wounds from a knife in their upper chest area. The little girl also had stomach wounds, the affidavit states.

Denton County medics who had arrived at the scene began life-saving measures and rushed the children to a nearby hospital.

While that was happening, an officer reportedly had to pin Flores down on the couch because she’d moved her handcuffs to the front of her body and tried to grab the keys to get free. Her handcuffs were secured again, and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for a small cut on her upper chest.

Claims of postpartum depression

What they're saying:

While in the ambulance, Flores told medics that "she wanted to kill herself and she no longer wanted to live," according to the affidavit.

Officers who first questioned her asked if she knew why they’d been called to her house.

"I would like to speak to my lawyer," she replied.

Flores’ husband told police that she had been dealing with postpartum depression and her behavior had recently changed. He said he’d been sleeping in the living room because of the changes and to be closer to his children.

Officers who later listened to the 911 call noted that Flores’ husband asked her if she believed this was a "postpartum thing" while she could also be heard screaming in the background.

Husband shares disturbing details

What they're saying:

On the night of the stabbing, Flores’ husband told police he woke up on the couch around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. because he heard Flores attempting to use a lighter.

"He was concerned hearing the lighter, so he entered the bedroom. [He] observed [Flores] to be lighting a candle, and he also observed a kitchen knife of the bedroom dresser. [He] advised seeing the knife ‘freaked him out’ and he was concerned. [The husband] asked [Flores] was she was doing and [he] stated they began to have a verbal confrontation," the affidavit states.

According to the police document, Flores’ husband went back to sleep on the couch after she shut the door on him. He said he woke up again later because he heard the children crying in the bedroom.

"[He] stated he knocked on the bedroom door and [Flores] opened the door. [He] said when [Flores] opened the door, she had the kitchen knife in her hand and attacked [him] with the knife," the affidavit states.

Flores’ husband told police she was able to strike his forehead with the knife before he managed to take the knife away from her and call 911.

The affidavit notes that Flores’ husband also had bite marks on his arms from the struggle.