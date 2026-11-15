Dallas weather: Chilly rain lingers on Sunday before drier, warmer weather returns

The Brief Cold, steady rain soaked North Texas on Sunday, bringing much-needed drought relief without the threat of severe storms. Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, with isolated light showers potentially lingering into Monday morning's commute. Drier skies and warmer temperatures in the 60s and 70s are forecast to return later in the workweek.



Cold, steady rain soaked North Texas on Sunday, delivering much-needed relief to the drought-stricken region without the threat of severe weather.

Weather in Dallas today

A low-pressure system moving across the Lone Star State brought a 90% chance of rain through midday Sunday across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Because the atmosphere lacked instability, the system produced beneficial, steady rainfall rather than severe thunderstorms or widespread lightning.

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Morning temperatures hovered in the mid-to-upper 40s, with readings of 47 degrees at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and 46 degrees in Fort Worth.

Afternoon highs in the metroplex were expected to reach near 50 degrees, accompanied by a breezy north wind. Areas farther west, including Breckenridge, Eastland and Mineral Wells, were forecast to see earlier clearing and highs in the low-to-mid 50s, while eastern communities were expected to remain cooler under lingering cloud cover.

Rain chances were projected to drop to 30% Sunday night as the primary system pushed east, though counterclockwise wraparound moisture could generate isolated pockets of light rain through Monday morning.

Drivers need to allow extra travel time for the Monday morning commute due to potentially slick roadways.

Drier and gradually warmer conditions are expected to follow early in the workweek:

Monday: A 10% chance of lingering morning showers with partial sunshine and a high near 57 degrees, still well below the seasonal average of 67.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 63 degrees.

Late week: Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week, with a 20% chance of rain returning Wednesday night into Thursday.

7-Day Forecast