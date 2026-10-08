Northlake mother held on $2M bond after alleged stabbing of husband, 2 children

The Brief A Northlake mother faces attempted capital murder charges after allegedly stabbing her husband and two young children inside their home. All three victims have been released from the hospital, with the 3-year-old and 10-month-old now in child protective custody. 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores is held on a $2 million bond, while the active police investigation remains ongoing.



A Northlake mother accused of stabbing her husband and two young children has been ordered held on a combined $2 million surety body, according to Northlake police on Thursday.

Charges and bond set in Northlake family stabbing

What we know:

37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores faces two counts of attempted capital murder involving children under 10 and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A magistrate set a $1 million surety bond on each attempted capital murder charge, according to an update from the Northlake Police Department. No bond had been set on the aggravated assault charge as of Thursday’s release.

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Status of hospitalized husband and children

Dig deeper:

The children, a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy, have been released from the hospital and are in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, according to police.

Flores’ 34-year-old husband also has been released from the hospital.

According to the initial news release, Flores was taken to a Denton hospital for observation and possible injuries. She was later treated and released, then taken into custody and transported to the Denton County Jail.

How the early-morning attack unfolded

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 6 after the Denton County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a report that a man’s wife had a knife and had stabbed him, police said.

Northlake police arrived within minutes and detained the adult woman. During a protective sweep of the home, they found that two young children had suffered stab wounds.

The victims were taken to a Fort Worth hospital. Police said the husband suffered head injuries, while the girl had stab wounds to her chest and the boy suffered a stab wound to his chest.

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What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police said additional information is still being processed.