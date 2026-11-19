The Brief Federal authorities are seeking potential victims of West Texas Crude Energy, LLC, a Midland oil business they say has been running a Ponzi scheme. West Texas Crude Energy, LLC allegedly solicited investments for oil and gas drilling projects before paying the original investors with funds from new investors. Federal agents raided several Midlothian homes in early November connected to their investigation, but no arrests have been made.



The FBI's Dallas Field Office is seeking witnesses and investors in a Midlothian crude oil business that authorities defrauded investors in a Ponzi scheme.

West Texas Crude Energy, LLC Federal Investigation

What we know:

The FBI's Dallas Field Office, alongside the IRS Criminal Investigation team, is looking to identify witnesses and investors in West Teas Crude Energy, LLC, a Midlothian-based company.

Authorities say the business solicited investments for oil and gas drilling and extraction projects, promising funds would be used to construct and operate oil wells.

FILE-A member of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) poses for an illustrative photo during a press conference. (Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Investors were told their return would come from the production and sale of oil from the wells, but federal authorities say their investments were part of a Ponzi scheme.

Purported investors were paid with funds given to the business by new investors, according to an FBI press release.

What you can do:

The FBI has set up a page where potential victims can reach out to them, which you can find here. Victims may be eligible for restitution.

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Midlothian Home Raids

Dig deeper:

On November 6, the FBI and IRS agents carried out several raids on Midlothian homes connected to their investigation into West Texas Crude Energy, LLC. Midlothian Police assisted in the operation.

The FBI said no arrests were made after the raids were completed.

At the time of the raids, FOX 4 uncovered multiple lawsuits against West Texas Crude Energy, LLC, with multiple investors claiming "all of it was a sham."

One lawsuit further claims that "according to Texas Railroad Commission records, there is no active production for any well on which West Texas Crude is the operator."

A man seen entering one of the homes that was raided did not acknowledge FOX 4's David Sentendrey when he attempted to speak to them.

West Texas Crude Energy did not respond to FOX 4's request for comment at the time.