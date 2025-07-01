Driving on North Texas toll roads will now cost you more

article

The Brief North Texas toll road rates increased by an average of one cent per mile as of today, July 1. This biennial adjustment means most TollTag users will now pay $0.22 per mile, with ZipCash customers paying double that rate. The NTTA states the increase is crucial for debt repayment, new road construction, and maintaining existing infrastructure.



Driving on North Texas toll roads will now cost you a bit more.

NTTA Toll Rate Increase

What we know:

According to the North Texas Tollway Authority, toll rates increased by an average of one cent per mile on July 1.

That means most TollTag customers will pay $.22 instead of $.21, and ZipCash customers will pay twice that much.

The increase comes after a one-cent increase in July of 2023.

What they're saying:

The NTTA said the increase is consistent with its regular, biennial rate increase schedule.

The funding is used to help repay debt, build new toll roads, improve and maintain existing toll roads, and fund NTTA’s safety and roadside assistance programs.

"Each year, we serve more than 14 million customers through safe, well-maintained roads, which bring significant economic growth and development to our region," NTTA Board Chairman Scott Levine said previously. "As always, the best option for every customer is to maintain a TollTag account to receive the lowest rate with the most convenience on toll roads."