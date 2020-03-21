North Texas teachers still connecting with their students with car parades

article

A Mesquite teacher is among many here in North Texas showing their students some love from a distance as schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

W.O. Gray Elementary School shared pictures of Mrs. Hurtado driving by her students’ homes with a sign reading "I Miss You,”

The students got to wave at her from their front doors.

A number of other teachers and school employee across the Metroplex are also takin part in car parades to connect with their students while they are away from campus.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a public health disaster, closing all Texas schools until at least April 3.