North Texas teachers prepare as social distancing guidelines in schools expected to ease

The CDC director told a Senate committee more studies will be published in the coming days showing three feet of distancing at schools is as effective as six feet with students who are wearing masks.

FOX News says a CDC official told them the CDC could announce changes to distancing guidance in schools as soon as Friday.

The teacher’s union that represents thousands of Tarrant County educators is reacting to the looming changes with social distancing in schools by the CDC.

Its expected on Friday that the CDC will reduce the recommended distance from six feet to three feet, citing growing evidence that there is no greater risk for children at the smaller distance.

United Educators Association Executive Director Steven Poole predicts that most teachers, especially those who are vaccinated, will accept the distance reduction as long as face coverings are required.

"If the CDC says schools could operate in a three feet distance with mask wearing, I’m sure teachers would welcome that," he said. "But it’s the mask wearing and social distancing at work hand-in-hand."

Fort Worth, Dallas and Arlington ISDs have all indicated masks will continue to be a requirement.

Poole says differing opinions however are inevitable.

"If a school district chooses not to have masks and then wants to lower the social distancing, I’m sure there’s going to be quite a few teachers that have concerns and rightfully so."

Poole says as more students return to in-person classes, there simply is not enough space to keep everyone six feet apart. The new CDC guidelines, if followed properly, should help with accommodations in that regard.