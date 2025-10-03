US Capitol trip for star North Texas students halted by government shutdown

The Brief A group of top North Texas students had their trip to the U.S. Capitol canceled due to the government shutdown. The trip was part of a program meant to build experience for their college applications. The school is working to reschedule, but students are concerned about the timing.



The government shutdown is being felt by a group of North Texas students. Their planned trip to the U.S. Capitol got canceled.

North Texas student trip canceled

ROTC members and other students at the International Leadership Academy charter school are known for their excellence, and are held to high standards.

The federal government shutdown has canceled their trip to the nation’s capitol; a trip reserved for select students among the district’s top 3 percent.

Featured article

The district’s distinguished Student Ambassador program is designed to create engagement that greatly bolsters the students’ college applications.

These students are constantly focused on meeting expectations. However, this lesson underscores resilience through disappointment. The experience-building plans all changed Wednesday night.

‘Definitely a disappointment’

What they're saying:

The students are disappointed by the sudden change of plans, but they're still grateful for their circumstances.

"It’s definitely a disappointment, but I think it's great to see that the leadership at our school has worked to not stop at the roadblock," said student Carlos Carrasco.

The coveted trip gives already high-performing students a leg up ahead of college.

"You’re not just sightseeing at the different monuments. You’re also having academic conversations with those officials, learning about what they do every day," said student Abigail Mangove.

Featured article

And these students have lofty goals for continuing their education.

"I want to go to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis. That’s my main plan," said Carrazco.

The school leaders were blindsided by the change as well.

"The next day, we got an email from Senator Cornyn’s office that said ‘hey, we’re sorry, with the government shut down we’re not going to be able to host the students.’ We got an email from the State Department saying ‘we’re not going to be able to host the students,’" said Superintendent Conger.

What's next:

Now, there’s an effort to reschedule for early 2026.

"It would’ve been better in October for college applications. February and March, hopefully we’re able to still go and have those opportunities, those conversations with them," said Mangove.

"Disappointment for the kids. Disappointment for the parents, but we will adapt, adjust and overcome and reschedule it," said Conger.