Paxton calls on UNT to investigate students' response to Charlie Kirk's death

Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on the University of North Texas to investigate a professor and students who allegedly punished a student for speaking out against classmates celebrating the shooting death of political activist Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

In a letter sent to University President Harrison Keller, Paxton claims a student arrived in a classroom where other students were "celebrating" Kirk's death and "expressing hope that the President would suffer the same fate."

Paxton's letter states the student said Kirk's death should not be celebrated or discussed in class and further claims that the student was yelled at by her classmates and told to leave the classroom by her professor. The student reported the incident to Dean of Students Laura Smith, who told the student to report the incident to the head of the Psychology Department.

What they're saying:

"Troublingly, the student also stated that she believes that the University purposely failed to inform her of her option to file a report in order to avoid creating written documentation of the incident," Paxton said. "After finding out that she was permitted to file reports of this incident, she did so."

Paxton said the incident could have violated multiple policies at the school, including student conduct and employee impartiality.

"For too long, universities have become incubators for radical left-wing ideology instead of fostering a space for learning and open, peaceful discussion of ideas. Instead of addressing the disgusting celebrations of political assassinations, UNT has protected these terrorist sympathizers and punished the brave student who stood up to the radical mob," Paxton said. "I will not remain silent when our so-called institutions of higher learning stifle free speech and encourage an atmosphere of political terrorism. UNT must answer for its apparent negligence."

Paxton is asking for the university to investigate the other students and the professor of the class.

UNT President Harrison Keller released the following statement Friday evening:

"I appreciate the concerns expressed by Attorney General Paxton. We take these and all allegations of misconduct by students or faculty very seriously. We expect UNT students and community members to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the values and policies of the university.

We are currently conducting a thorough review of recent actions by a few of our community members. I am committed to ensuring UNT provides a safe learning and working environment for all of our UNT students and our community."