What were those strange lights seen in the North Texas sky Sunday night?

If you were outside Sunday night at just the right time, you may have seen something very strange in the sky.

Several viewers sent FOX 4 video showing a fuzzy light in the sky over North Texas around 6:30 p.m.

So what was it?

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral carrying a couple dozen Starlink satellites.

The Starlink satellites are meant to help bring high-speed broadband internet to locations across the globe where internet may not be readily available.

